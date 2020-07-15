Kilbourne, Paul
Sep 10, 1931 - Jul 9, 2020
Paul Kilbourne of Osprey, Florida passed away on July 9, 2020. Born September 10, 1931 to Samuel and Evelyn (Knipp) Kilbourne in Baltimore, Maryland. He grew up in the Oxon Hill/Temple Hills area. After graduating from Oxon Hill high, he received a Bachelor's Degree in criminology from the University of Maryland. He went on to have a stellar career with the Central Intelligence Agency as a security analyst; retiring in 1980. In addition to his full-time position with the CIA, he developed interests in real estate sales and property development. Even though Paul was a part time realtor, he routinely was the highest grossing realtor for his office and also successfully developed subdivisions with his crown jewel accomplishment being the completion of Kilbourne Estates in Oxon Hill, MD. Upon his retirement from the CIA, Paul, his wife JoAnn, and two children moved to the Sarasota area and subsequently built their dream home on the intercoastal in Osprey. Paul kept busy with varied interests that included: tennis, boating, fast cars, gardening and travel. He served on the board of directors and various committee positions in the Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club subdivision. His love of animals and the environment as well as his concern for fellow man resulted in several philanthropic donations to various west coast Florida charities. He was predeceased by his wife, JoAnn in 2011 and is survived by his brother, Charles of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and Siesta Key, Florida; his son Scott and grandson, Parker of Tampa, Florida and his daughter, Lisa Yereance of Riverview, Florida.
