Kurtz, Paul

Apr 6, 1926 - Jun 23, 2020

The last of his generation in our family, Paul has finished his long life. Born in Michigan, he was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy in his youth. He became a Florida resident when he retired, and "Home," for his last years was The Pines in Sarasota. There, he had many friends, and a wonderful staff whom he loved and appreciated. He was pre-deceased by two loving sisters, Janet Gussin and Merry Silber. We five nieces and nephews, and five great-nieces and nephews will long remember our Uncle Paul, affectionately known as "PK."





