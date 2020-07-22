Winemiller, Jr., Paul Lewis
Oct 30, 1930 - Jul 19, 2020
Paul Lewis Winemiller, Jr, age 89, of Venice, FL, entered his heavenly home on July 19, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1930 in Crestline, Ohio to Glenna and Paul Winemiller. He was a hero and a legend amongst us. We would never know about this because of his humility, you would have to pull it out of him. He was a sports star in high school, inducted into the first Hall of Fame class for Crestline High School in Crestline, OH. He graduated from Ohio University where he earned a football scholarship and participated in ROTC. Both his parents died after he graduated college.
Paul completed his paratrooper training and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne in the states. In Korea, he served with the United Nations Command. He continued to serve in the Army Reserves and achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel. Paul loved Asia and answered a call to become a pastor and a mission developer for the Lutheran Church of America in Japan. In 1958, he married a lovely young seminary professor's daughter, Katharine Allbeck, while at Trinity Seminary in Springfield, Ohio. With a new 6-month-old, the couple were both commissioned as missionaries and travelled to Japan as they studied to learn the language. Paul started the Asa Lutheran Church in Southern Honshu, Japan that still thrives today. He briefly served the Japanese Church in Tokyo as the media/publicity person to foreign supporting chyrches. When Paul brought his family of five back to the USA in 1964, he served as pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Carey, Ohio, followed by a call to develop a mission church in Florida. He developed Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nokomis, then started another mission church in Weeki Wachee, Nativity Lutheran Church. He retired but continued to serve as an assisting pastor at All Saints Lutheran Church in Port Orange, FL and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice. In every way Paul was a renaissance man. He read two newspapers daily, and was an avid reader of US history. Primarily he lived a life of love and was a person who brought calm, peace and grace wherever he went.
Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathie, his sons Steve (Tricia), and Jim and (Carolyn) Winemiller; daughter Susan Archer, his brother and sisters, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Well done, good and faithful servant.
