|
|
Molnar, Paul
Dec 29, 1929 - Feb 15, 2019
Paul survived by Priscilla, wife of 67 years. Children Suzanne (David), George (Michelle), Peter,(Kimberley). Grandchildren Andrew(Sky), Jacob, Rebecca, Samuel(Clare), Alexander(Marissa), Charles(Stacie)). Great Grandchildren Jazymn, Hayliann, Drew, Carter, Georgie, Beau and Ellie. Paul was born in Budapest, Hungary and was a Holocaust Survivor and came to the United States of American in 1947. He graduated from Wayne State University where he met his wife Priscilla. Paul spoke to thousands of people about the Holocaust. His central message was "Never be a bystander". Paul previously lived in Bingham Farms, Michigan
Services were held Sunday February 17 at Gulf and Bay Condominiums. Donations in honor of Paul can be made to or the Holocaust Museum in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
