Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services - Sarasota
2426 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 955-1075
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Molnar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Molnar


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Molnar Obituary
Molnar, Paul
Dec 29, 1929 - Feb 15, 2019
Paul survived by Priscilla, wife of 67 years. Children Suzanne (David), George (Michelle), Peter,(Kimberley). Grandchildren Andrew(Sky), Jacob, Rebecca, Samuel(Clare), Alexander(Marissa), Charles(Stacie)). Great Grandchildren Jazymn, Hayliann, Drew, Carter, Georgie, Beau and Ellie. Paul was born in Budapest, Hungary and was a Holocaust Survivor and came to the United States of American in 1947. He graduated from Wayne State University where he met his wife Priscilla. Paul spoke to thousands of people about the Holocaust. His central message was "Never be a bystander". Paul previously lived in Bingham Farms, Michigan
Services were held Sunday February 17 at Gulf and Bay Condominiums. Donations in honor of Paul can be made to or the Holocaust Museum in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.