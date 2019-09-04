|
|
Bell, Paul R. (Dick)
Jun 12, 1920 - Aug 31, 2019
Paul Richard (Dick) Bell, age 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hawthorne Village of Sarasota. He was born on June 12, 1920 in Danville, IL to Paul and Ruth (Knowles) Bell and was the third of eight children. He served in the Air Force as a Flight Engineer during World War II and after the war returned home to Danville where he met and married Ruth Osborne on April 11, 1946. Following another stint in the Air Force during the Korean war and a successful career with the Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Co., they moved their family to Sarasota, FL in 1957 where Dick acquired his real estate license and went on to open Bell & Associates Realty. An avid wood worker, he spent many happy hours making beautiful furniture and decorative items for friends and family. He and Ruth also loved the mountains of western North Carolina and spent many wonderful summers in their home there in Franklin. He helped so many people, was a friend to all and accepted every challenge offered to him with a smile. His motto was "Life is a journey--enjoy the ride", and he certainly did. He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Ruth, his faithful dog Roscoe and all of his siblings. Left to honor him and remember his love are his four children Jamie (Michael) Stafford, Cindi (Terry) Bernius, Scott (Sandy) Bell and Lori Blantin; five grandchildren, Kimberly Sewell, Jason Sewell, Adam Bell, Megan (Rick) Taylor and Dalton Blantin; four great grandchildren: Jessica Sewell, Jordan Sewell, Sierra Lindberg, Kendall Taylor and several nieces and nephews. Plans are still being finalized for a service at the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019