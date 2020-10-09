LeMay, Paul R.
Mar 9, 1934 - Oct 7, 2020
Paul R. LeMay, 86, of Venice, FL passed away October 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Paul was born on March 9, 1934 in Woonsocket, RI to Henry Herve and Laura (Sansouci) LeMay. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 until 1963, when he was honorably discharged. In 1988 Paul retired from Rosenfeld Concrete in Milford, MA, where he had worked as a concrete mixer truck driver for 25 years. He was a lifelong member of the Sayles Hill Rod and Gun Club in North Smithfield, RI, and was also a member of the Woonsocket Lodge of the Elks #850, American Legion Post 159 in Venice, FL, and a member of the Moose Lodge #1308 in Venice. Paul enjoyed his timeshares and visited Aruba 11 years in a row, with a couple of trips to Hawaii and visits to family in New England. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Laura, sisters Pauling Gagnon and Sue Messier, and brother Henry, Paul is survived by Rose, his beloved wife of 42 years, loving children Paul Henry LeMay of Santa Clarita, CA and Cheryl Dusablon of North Smithfield, RI, dear stepdaughters Lorraine Jenks of New Hampshire, Debra Austin of Averill Park, NY, and Cheri Curran of New Hampshire, six cherished grandchildren, five precious great grandchildren, sister Delores Hartman of Topsfield, MA, and brother Richard LeMay of North Smithfield, RI. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
which was Paul's favourite charity. Paul will be laid to rest in Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:30 pm on Thursday, October 15th with military honors. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com
. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ewing Chapel in Venice is caring for arrangements.