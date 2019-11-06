|
Carson, Jr., Paul T.
April 15, 1936 - Oct 26, 2019
Paul T Carson Jr., age 83, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Paul was born April 15, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Claudene, son Craig, three grand daughters, Kristina, Jennifer, and Elizabeth, and two great grand daughters Kenzie, and KaraLynn. And preceded in death by son Paul T. Carson, III.
He owned and operated Carson's Auto repair. He was a volunteer Fireman and EMT at Northeast Fire Department in Sarasota. And he was member of EAA.
Paul proudly served in the US Army from 1956 to 1961 and was honorably discharged.
A committal service will occur Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Followed by a going home service at Shore Church in Sarasota at 2:30.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Carson family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019