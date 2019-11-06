Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Committal
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
9810 State Rd 72
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Shore Church
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul T. Carson Jr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul T. Carson Jr. Obituary
Carson, Jr., Paul T.
April 15, 1936 - Oct 26, 2019
Paul T Carson Jr., age 83, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019. Paul was born April 15, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Claudene, son Craig, three grand daughters, Kristina, Jennifer, and Elizabeth, and two great grand daughters Kenzie, and KaraLynn. And preceded in death by son Paul T. Carson, III.
He owned and operated Carson's Auto repair. He was a volunteer Fireman and EMT at Northeast Fire Department in Sarasota. And he was member of EAA.
Paul proudly served in the US Army from 1956 to 1961 and was honorably discharged.
A committal service will occur Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Followed by a going home service at Shore Church in Sarasota at 2:30.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Carson family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now