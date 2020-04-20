|
|
Wright, Paul
Jun 1, 1927 - Mar 23, 2020
Retired Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Wright, 92, of Lakewood Ranch, FL died peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 after an extended illness. Born on June 1, 1927 in Monticello, KY, he was the son of the late Cyrus and Dora (Wray) Wright. He grew up in Fithian, IL, graduating from Oakwood High School in 1945. Paul married Mary M. Payne on June 21, 1948 and later had four children, Candy, Kevin, Debbie, and Cindy.Paul was a U.S. Navy WW II veteran and after graduation from University of Illinois Law School in 1952,admitted to the Illinois Bar the same year. Paul practiced law with his brother, Wendell, in Danville, IL. before being elected as Vermilion County Probate Judge in 1958. Paul was later elected as a 5th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, retiring as Chief Circuit Court Judge in 1987. Paul was married to Noela Bivenour Cox for 48 years, who preceded him in death (2018). While in Danville, Paul was president of the Danville Public Library, a board member and vice chairman of the Laura Lee Fellowship House, North Fork District chairman, vice president of the Piankeshaw Council of the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the YMCA board and a member of the American and Illinois State Bar Association. After a move to San Diego, CA in 1987, Paul was admitted to the California State Bar where he practiced mediation and arbitration until his retirement. In 2004, Paula and Noela moved to Bradenton, Florida, where Paul enjoyed playing golf, working in his yard, and eating breakfast every week at "Peaches" restaurant with his sister, Shirley and brother-in-law, the late Don Dalide. Paul was so proud of his grandchildren, Brittani and Jordan, who both graduated from law school and were admitted to the Tennessee state bar and the Louisiana state bar, respectively. Paul was preceded in death by his daughter Debra (1981), four brothers, Marion Wright, Wendell Wright, Howard Wright, and infant brother; and four sisters, Faris Starkloff, Reba Acker, Artema Ryor, and Delores Harding. He is survived by his children Candace Wright Woodham (Wetumpka, AL), Kevin (Chris) Wright(Murfreesboro, TN), and Cynthia (Juan Herrera) Wright (Austin, TX); grandchildren Brittani (Jake) Flatt and Jordan Wright; and great granddaughter, Adeline Leigh Flatt; one brother, Bob F. Wright (New Orleans, LA), one sister Shirley Dalide (Bradenton, FL), many nieces and nephews and Mary M Wright. Also survived by Noela's children; Terry (Carolyn) Cox, Gary (Jeanne) Cox, Darla Cox Ewing and seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be in Montgomery, Al, on a date to be determined. Tentative graveside services will be at Sunset Funeral Home, in Danville, IL, on a date to be determined.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020