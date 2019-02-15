Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Ricardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Arminda Ricardo


1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Paula Arminda Ricardo Obituary
Ricardo,
Paula Arminda
Jan. 25, 1926 - Feb.10, 2019

Paula Arminda Ricardo, 93, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Feb.10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12 PM to 3 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Funeral arrangements by: www.palmsmemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.