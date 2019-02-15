|
Ricardo,
Paula Arminda
Jan. 25, 1926 - Feb.10, 2019
Paula Arminda Ricardo, 93, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Feb.10, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12 PM to 3 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Funeral arrangements by: www.palmsmemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
