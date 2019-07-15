|
|
Berta, Paula Draper
August 13, 1948 - July 5, 2019
Paula D. Berta of Denver, CO. passed away suddenly Friday afternoon, July 5, 2019.
Born in Sacramento, CA, Paula finished her grade & high school years in Sarasota, Fl. She attended the Univ. of Tennessee before earning her BA & Masters degrees at Troy State University.
Paula was the daughter of Thomas & Barbara Draper, who owned Draper's Western Store in Sarasota for many years. She is survived by her son, Joseph Berta IV, and her former husband, Joe.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 15 to July 16, 2019