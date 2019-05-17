|
Lukic, Paula
Aug 22, 1929 - May 10, 2019
Our mother, Paula Lukic, 89, Sarasota, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She leaves behind her twins Cindy and Joanna and her grandchildren Nicolas, Ryan and Genevieve. She was born in Croatia and eventually immigrated to Canada in 1945. In 1978, she purchased part of the Trade Winds motel located on Siesta Key. She adored living in Siesta Key and always said this was the most beautiful place in the world! We are so very proud of her accomplishments & will always remember her courage, determination and zest for life. She will be greatly missed and her spirit will be with us forever.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2019