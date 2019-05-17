Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Lukic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Lukic

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paula Lukic Obituary
Lukic, Paula
Aug 22, 1929 - May 10, 2019
Our mother, Paula Lukic, 89, Sarasota, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She leaves behind her twins Cindy and Joanna and her grandchildren Nicolas, Ryan and Genevieve. She was born in Croatia and eventually immigrated to Canada in 1945. In 1978, she purchased part of the Trade Winds motel located on Siesta Key. She adored living in Siesta Key and always said this was the most beautiful place in the world! We are so very proud of her accomplishments & will always remember her courage, determination and zest for life. She will be greatly missed and her spirit will be with us forever.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now