Paula Marra Riccardi


1933 - 2020
Paula Marra Riccardi Obituary
Riccardi, Paula Marra
Jan 23 1933 - Feb 13 2020
Born 1/23/33 in Brooklyn, NY to Josephine and Paul Tesauro. She passed away on 2/13/20 in Venice Fl. She was preceded in death by her husband Sal Riccardi, her parents and sisters Joann and Grace. Paula is survived by her daughter Susan, grandchildren Ron and Michelle, brother Paul, SIL Jeff, niece Carol and many other nieces and nephews. Her last employment was as an after school teacher. She loved working with the kids. Paula was a very talented woman who created beautiful decorative cards, ceramics, plates, hats, shirts and so much more.
She also played the organ exceptionally well.
Her humor and good spirit will be sorely missed as will the love she gave to everyone. Such a loss of such a wonderful woman. You are much loved.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
