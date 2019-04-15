|
Denaro, Pauline
March 31, 1930 - April 10, 2019
Pauline Denaro (Alastra) died peacefully on April 10, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Florida. She is survived by her sister Jackie Tonks, her 4 children; Michael, Angela Dysarczyk (David), Frances Ziraldo (Jim), and Thomas and was preceded in death by her husband Vincent (Jim) in 2018. She was Nona to her 5 grandchildren, Melissa West (Matt), Sarah Dysarczyk, Christina Patras (Ray), Jesse Pifko and Stevie Pifko. She also had 3 great grandchildren Brody and Brielle West and Giselle Patras.
Pauline was born March 31, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan and graduated in 1948 from Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School. She was married to Vincent (Jim) Denaro for 64 years, living in Warren and Sterling Heights Michigan before retiring to Venice, Florida in 1986.
The funeral is scheduled on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at
Farley Funeral Home
265 S. Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
Visitation is from 11:00-12:00pm with services following at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at 2:00pm
Sarasota National Cemetery
9810 State Road 72
Sarasota, FL 34241
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019