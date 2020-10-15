Law, Pauline G
Apr 13, 1951 - Oct 10, 2020
Pauline Marie Ginette Groleau Law passed away on Oct. 10th, 2020. She was born Apr. 13th, 1951 to Gerard and Simonne Groleau in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
Pauline married Tim D. Law on June 20, 1981 and a blessed marriage on March 13, 1998. Pauline was preceded in death by both her parents; a sister-in-law Marie-France Blouin (Andre); a niece Sophie Blouin-Groleau; her father and mother-in-law Earl and Ruby Law of Texas. She is survived by her husband, Tim; her siblings (spouse): Denis (Denise Bernier), Jean-Pierre (Nicole Beaudin), Lucie (Mike Taylor), Andre (Francoise Rochette), Georges (Joelle Lenoir); her brother-in-law Mike (Sarah Law); her nieces and nephews (spouse and their children): Remi (Nathalie Bricault), Rejean (Thomas), Line (Martin Therrien, Kyliam, Coralie, Alexia), Rene (Dominique Vigneux-Parent, Antoine, Julien), Marie-Eve (Eric Allard), Stefanie (Mitch Kaufman, Liam, Nathan), Victoria (Chris Porter, Elliot, Lilia, Adelie, Charlee), Esther (Frederick Charron, Roselie, Leonard), Emile (Francesca McIntyre), Victor, Matt (Amber Law, Berit, Maddox) and Ben (Jory Law, Blaize, Jett, Beighler).
Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family most of all and spoiling her many nephews, nieces and their children. She made many friends throughout her life and enjoyed their company and always managed to keep in contact when distance came between them. She loved gardening, going to the beach and cooking. During her life, Pauline worked for Bell Canada, Associates Financial, Ford Motor Credit, Am-Tex Communications, Toyota Motor Credit and the City of Jefferson City, Missouri.
Pauline is remembered for her warm smile, sense of humor, outgoing, friendly and giving nature. She will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with visitation at 10:00 AM and a celebration of life at 11:00 AM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. A memorial service and burial in Sherbrooke, Quebec will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the church or charity of your choice
in Pauline's memory would be greatly appreciated.