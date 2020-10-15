1/1
Pauline G. Law
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Law, Pauline G
Apr 13, 1951 - Oct 10, 2020
Pauline Marie Ginette Groleau Law passed away on Oct. 10th, 2020. She was born Apr. 13th, 1951 to Gerard and Simonne Groleau in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada.
Pauline married Tim D. Law on June 20, 1981 and a blessed marriage on March 13, 1998. Pauline was preceded in death by both her parents; a sister-in-law Marie-France Blouin (Andre); a niece Sophie Blouin-Groleau; her father and mother-in-law Earl and Ruby Law of Texas. She is survived by her husband, Tim; her siblings (spouse): Denis (Denise Bernier), Jean-Pierre (Nicole Beaudin), Lucie (Mike Taylor), Andre (Francoise Rochette), Georges (Joelle Lenoir); her brother-in-law Mike (Sarah Law); her nieces and nephews (spouse and their children): Remi (Nathalie Bricault), Rejean (Thomas), Line (Martin Therrien, Kyliam, Coralie, Alexia), Rene (Dominique Vigneux-Parent, Antoine, Julien), Marie-Eve (Eric Allard), Stefanie (Mitch Kaufman, Liam, Nathan), Victoria (Chris Porter, Elliot, Lilia, Adelie, Charlee), Esther (Frederick Charron, Roselie, Leonard), Emile (Francesca McIntyre), Victor, Matt (Amber Law, Berit, Maddox) and Ben (Jory Law, Blaize, Jett, Beighler).
Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family most of all and spoiling her many nephews, nieces and their children. She made many friends throughout her life and enjoyed their company and always managed to keep in contact when distance came between them. She loved gardening, going to the beach and cooking. During her life, Pauline worked for Bell Canada, Associates Financial, Ford Motor Credit, Am-Tex Communications, Toyota Motor Credit and the City of Jefferson City, Missouri.
Pauline is remembered for her warm smile, sense of humor, outgoing, friendly and giving nature. She will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with visitation at 10:00 AM and a celebration of life at 11:00 AM at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. A memorial service and burial in Sherbrooke, Quebec will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the church or charity of your choice in Pauline's memory would be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved