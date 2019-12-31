|
|
Girouard, Pauline (Polly)
May 15, 1932 - Dec. 22, 2019
Pauline passed away on December 22, 2019 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Survived by sons David (Ruth) Girouard and Brian (Lynda) Girouard, daughter-in-law Lynn, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Preceded in death earlier this year by Donald, beloved husband of nearly 65 years. Also preceded by son (Kenneth) and granddaughter (Allyson).
Born in Holyoke, MA, Pauline had a professional career as a registered nurse. A resident of Venice since 1993, she enjoyed golfing, cooking, and time with family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Venice at 10:00am on Friday, January 10th.
Memorials preferred to c/o Pauline T. Girouard Memorial, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the local arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020