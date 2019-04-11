|
|
Harrison, Pauline Messick
Oct. 6, 1927 - April 8, 2019
Pauline Harrison, 91 of Sarasota, Fl. died on April 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Barrineau (William) and Sindy Norris (Larry), her sister, Carrie Jennings and brother, Parks Messick (Jan) along with her 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and dear nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank The Pines of Sarasota for their exceptional care and kindness. Groover Funeral Home
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019