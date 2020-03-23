Home

Pauline Przysucha


1926 - 2020
Pauline Przysucha Obituary
Przysucha, Pauline
Jan 9, 1926 - Mar 18, 2020
Pauline R. Przysucha, 94, of Venice FL (formerly of Grand Haven) died March 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband John in 2011 and they were married for 65 years. Survivors include a sister Betty Nichols of Louisville, KY; sons John (Martha) of Emerald Isle, NC; Jerrold (Judy) of Venice, FL; Jeffrey (Karen) of Mt Dora, FL; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to the TideWell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd, Venice, FL 34293. Services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, in Venice at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
