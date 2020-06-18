Helphinstine,
Payton L.
Aug 8, 1930 - Apr 5, 2020
Payton L. Helphinstine, 89, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Apr 5, 2020. at a later date he will inurned at Sarasota National Cemetery . Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.