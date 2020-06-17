Or Copy this URL to Share

Campbell, Pearl T.

Aug 29, 1948 - Jun 11, 2020

Pearl T. Campbell, 71, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jun. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., June 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., June 20, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park Chapel. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Pearl leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Anthony Campbell, Tony Campbell, and Ronald Campbell; daughter, Tonya Jenkins; sister, Elaine Guion; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



