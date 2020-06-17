Pearl T. Campbell
Campbell, Pearl T.
Aug 29, 1948 - Jun 11, 2020
Pearl T. Campbell, 71, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Jun. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., June 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., June 20, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park Chapel. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Pearl leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Anthony Campbell, Tony Campbell, and Ronald Campbell; daughter, Tonya Jenkins; sister, Elaine Guion; 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
