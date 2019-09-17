|
Wilson, Pearly
Apr 17, 1928 - Sept 14, 2019
Pearly Christoffer Wilson, age 91, of Sarasota Florida, previously of Marion, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday September 14, 2019. Pearly was born on April 17, 1928 to Lester and Margaret (Oberdier) Wilson in Toledo, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara (Hochstetter) Wilson of Sarasota, 4 children, Chris (Cindy) Wilson of Raleigh NC, Tim (Sarah) Wilson of Lexington KY, Jeana (Jim) Fisher of Waynesburg, OH, and Teresa Gipson (Rick Lally) of Cincinnati, OH, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Cheryl Ivers of Orangeburg, SC, and sister-in-law Lecrecia Wilson of Thomasville GA.
While in Marion, Pearly had a wonderful career owning the Wilson Body Shop, working with Bennett Chevrolet and Danner Buick, and Bill Buck Chevrolet in Florida. He carried his passion for restoring cars to Florida and his pride and joy was the complete restoration of a 1956 Ford Thunderbird that now is on display in California. He loved spending time deep sea fishing on his boat the "Pearl of the Sea", and of course dancing with his beautiful bride, Barbara.
Preceding him in death were his parents, his two brothers, Dial Wilson and Ray Wilson, and grandson Kyle Wilson.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019