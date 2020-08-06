Brown, Peggy

Oct 21, 1927 - Feb 8, 2020

Peggy Brown, formerly of Sarasota, FL, passed away on February 8 in Indianapolis, IN. Born on October 21, 1927, in Knightstown, IN, she was the daughter of the late Luna Cary and William Newkirk of Knightstown, IN. She was married in 1946 to Edward Brown, who proceeded her in death in 2018. She began her banking career as a teller with the Citizen's State Bank of New Castle, IN at its Lewisville office before moving to Fort Wayne, IN where she was employed by First Federal Savings and Loan, advancing to the accounting department in 1964; in 1970 was made a staff accountant and appointed Assistant Controller in 1977. Upon retiring, she and her husband moved to Sarasota, FL where she enjoyed playing golf and traveling. She became an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church and volunteered for 25 years at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. She is survived by three sons, Phillip (Kim) Brown of O'Fallon, IL; Robert (Robert) Brown of Atlanta, GA and MIchael (Carol) Brown of Indianapolis, IN; along with five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two neices and a nephew. A celebration of Life will be conducted at St. John's UMC, Proctor Road, on Friday, August 14, at 11:00 with internment to follow at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. John's UMC, Saraota, FL. The Neptune Society of Indianapolis charged with handling arrangements.



