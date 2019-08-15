|
|
Mason, Peggy
Dec 11, 1953 - Aug 14, 2019
Dr. Peggy Joyce Mason DDS, 65, of Venice, FL. died August 14, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice of Venice.
Peggy was born December 11, 1953 in Des Moines, IA to Otto Mason and Lena Ponzeline Mason. After her graduation from Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Peggy received her Bachelors Degree from University of Iowa, a Masters of Science Degree from Boston University and was awarded her Doctorate of Dentistry also from Boston University. She practiced dentistry in Boston and Miami Lakes, Fl before opening her own practice, "Island Dentistry", in Venice. Peggy will be remembered as a loving and generous daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Survivors include her mother, Lena Mason of West Des Moines, IA., sister, Jeanette Hiscocks (Tom), brother, Craig Mason (Teri), of Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii, as well as nine nieces and nephews.
Her father Otto Mason, preceded her in death.
A memorial celebration of her life will be 10:00 a.m., Monday August 19, 2019 at Farley Funeral Home in Venice.
The family wishes to thank Steve and Theresa Kimson for all that they have done to help Peggy and her family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Venice at 210 Wexford Bvld Venice, FL. 34293. Please visit her online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019