Simon, Peggy
Aug 5, 1941 - Apr 11, 2020
Peggy Simon, 78, of Sarasota, died April 11, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Stephen Simon; a son, David S. Simon, and his wife, Ellen, of Sarasota; a daughter, Nancy S. Koplin, and her husband, Seth Koplin, of Sarasota; and a grandson, Eli S. Koplin.
Peggy was born Aug. 5, 1941 in New York City and came to Sarasota in 1970. She was a beloved and highly respected elementary school teacher who taught first grade at Southside Elementary for 16 years. After retiring from Southside, she continued to teach as a reading tutor. Peggy always enjoyed seeing her former students and their families, especially many years later, when her six-year-old first-graders were adults with their own families and careers.
Always a teacher, summers on Cape Cod included time with family and friends and also "Camp Mema," where Peggy combined her roles as grandma and reading teacher.
Peggy loved and adored her only grandson, Eli, who was the light of her life! She always felt especially lucky to have had both her children and her grandson living in Sarasota. Being able to watch Eli grow up was a special gift.
Peggy had a very close group of friends who filled her life with joy, many of whom she has known since her arrival in Sarasota 50 years ago. She always marveled at how lucky she was to have them in her life.
A family-only graveside service will be held at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Moffitt Lung Cancer Center of Excellence.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020