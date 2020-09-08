1/1
Penny Sue Mellott
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mellott, Penny Sue
Aug 8, 1961 - Sep 1, 2020
Penny was a fiercely independent and loving woman. She is predeceased by her mother and father, and her beloved Yorkie, Spike. She leaves behind her sister, Sharon Litchfield and brother, Richard Mellott (Mary), Andy Litchfield, Adam Litchfield, nephew and Megan Mellott, niece. Thank you to Myrna, all her colleagues at Florida Ear and Sinus for their support and Tidewell Hospice, especially Lou and Sharon, for being there til the end. A Celebration of Life will be held at O'Leary's Tiki Hut, Sunday, September 13th at 9 a.m. All who knew Penny are welcome. Donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice or Sarasota Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved