Mellott, Penny Sue

Aug 8, 1961 - Sep 1, 2020

Penny was a fiercely independent and loving woman. She is predeceased by her mother and father, and her beloved Yorkie, Spike. She leaves behind her sister, Sharon Litchfield and brother, Richard Mellott (Mary), Andy Litchfield, Adam Litchfield, nephew and Megan Mellott, niece. Thank you to Myrna, all her colleagues at Florida Ear and Sinus for their support and Tidewell Hospice, especially Lou and Sharon, for being there til the end. A Celebration of Life will be held at O'Leary's Tiki Hut, Sunday, September 13th at 9 a.m. All who knew Penny are welcome. Donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice or Sarasota Humane Society in lieu of flowers.



