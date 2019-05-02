Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
More Obituaries for Peter Carlson
Peter C. Carlson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter C. Carlson Obituary
Carlson, Peter C.
April 9, 1942 - April 30, 2019
Peter Carlson, 77, of Nokomis passed at Tidewell Hospice after a brief illness.
Born in Newark, New Jersey he had graduated from South West Miami High School in 1960.
After living most of his life in the Boca Raton area, he settled in Nokomis in 1989. Peter was the owner/operator of Ridgway Precision Machine in Nokomis prior to retirement.
Survivors include his son: Erik (Kathe) Carlson of Englewood, FL and daughter: Cynthia (David) Gahafer of Louisville, KY; one brother and two grandchildren.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements.
You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 2 to May 5, 2019
