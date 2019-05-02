|
Carlson, Peter C.
April 9, 1942 - April 30, 2019
Peter Carlson, 77, of Nokomis passed at Tidewell Hospice after a brief illness.
Born in Newark, New Jersey he had graduated from South West Miami High School in 1960.
After living most of his life in the Boca Raton area, he settled in Nokomis in 1989. Peter was the owner/operator of Ridgway Precision Machine in Nokomis prior to retirement.
Survivors include his son: Erik (Kathe) Carlson of Englewood, FL and daughter: Cynthia (David) Gahafer of Louisville, KY; one brother and two grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 2 to May 5, 2019