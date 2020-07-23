Hawley, Peter Edward
Aug 14, 1943 - Jul 18, 2020
Pete Hawley of Sarasota passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 76.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pauline; daughters, Loralee Carpenter and Debbie Duffy (James); sister, Joanne Brothers; three cherished grandchildren, Deanna Stroud (Michael), Matthew Carpenter (Kara), Nicole Duffy and 8 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin at 10 am on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232
Memorial contributions may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.