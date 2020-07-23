1/1
Peter Edward Hawley
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hawley, Peter Edward
Aug 14, 1943 - Jul 18, 2020
Pete Hawley of Sarasota passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 76.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pauline; daughters, Loralee Carpenter and Debbie Duffy (James); sister, Joanne Brothers; three cherished grandchildren, Deanna Stroud (Michael), Matthew Carpenter (Kara), Nicole Duffy and 8 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin at 10 am on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232
Memorial contributions may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Palms Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved