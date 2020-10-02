Rutherford, Peter JohnFeb 6, 1934 - Sep 24, 2020Peter John Rutherford passed away on 24 September, 2020 in Venice Florida from coronavirus complications. He is survived by wife Rose Rutherford, children Michael, Timothy, Kathleen and Moira, and his brother Mark. His belief in and dedication to equal access to justice for all was unerring. As Chief Public Defender Peter was a fearless litigator; as district court judge he was fair and rigorous. He was both a buttoned-up Yankee, and a free spirit who will be missed by his many friends and family. Donations in his name can be sent to the ACLU, and/or the Southern Poverty Law Center. A virtual gathering will be held on 23 October at 4:00 EDT. For details please emailkathleenr98@icloud.com