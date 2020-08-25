1/1
Peter Pavel Gatkiewicz
1986 - 2020
Gatkiewicz, Peter Pavel
Jun 28, 1986 - Aug 19, 2020
Beloved by family and many friends, Peter Pavel Gatkiewicz, 34 of Sarasota, FL suddenly passed away from an auto accident on August 19, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois on June 28, 1986 to Jacek and Hanna Gatkiewicz, he moved to Sarasota in 1994 where he graduated from Riverview High School in 2004. Peter loved the beach, kayaking, and exploring new places. He is survived by his wife; the love of his life, Rachel Baas, who has made Peter smile for more than 17 years. He is also survived by his parents, Jacek and Hanna Gatkiewicz; a brother, Philip; a niece, Milla, and many more family and friends all of whom will miss his kindness, love, humor and adventurous spirit. Memorial service was held at the Toale Brothers Funeral Home located at 40 N. Orange Ave. Sarasota, FL from 1:00 – 3:00pm; Tuesday August 25, 2020.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
