Or Copy this URL to Share

Rado, Peter

Sep 22, 1936 - Sep 19, 2020

Peter John Rado was an accomplished astrologer and an avid fisherman who was loved by his family & friends. He is survived by his long-time partner Katie, his sister Susan, his 4 children John, Sherri, Sandra and Bob & his 4 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Tidewell Hospice House.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store