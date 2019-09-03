Home

Peter S. Blue


1955 - 2019
Peter S. Blue Obituary
Blue, Peter S.
Apr 18,1955 - Aug 30, 2019
Peter Scarborough Blue died suddenly Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Cody, Wyoming, Peter grew up in St. Louis, Mo. and Webster Groves, Mo. graduating from Webster Groves High School in 1973 and attaining his BA degree in theatre arts from Webster College. His entire life was spent working as a theatre technician which led to his traveling throughout the United States, parts of Canada, the Caribbean, and Singapore. Some notable theatres where Peter served as a technician: The Alley Theatre in Houston, TX, Shakespeare Theatre at the Folger, Washington DC, PlayMakers Repertory Co., Chapel Hill, NC, Municipal Opera, St. Louis, MO, and St. Louis Repertory, Webster Groves,Mo. After settling in Sarasota he became a member of the local 412 International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees working on stage crews for the Asolo Theatre and the VanWezel.
Peter is survived by his mother, Sue Blue, Sarasota, FL, brothers Chris Blue, Madison, WI, Robert Blue, Staten Island, NY, sister Robynne Blue Axtman, Sarasota, FL and St.Louis, MO, half-brother Scott Blue, Atlanta, GA, niece Emily Majeski, great niece, Margaret Majeski, St. Peters, MO, aunts and many cousins.
Peter's cremains will be interred in the Scarborough Family plot at Manasota Memorial cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
