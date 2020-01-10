Home

Peter Taylor


1931 - 2020
Peter Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Peter
Nov 23, 1931 - Jan 7, 2020
Peter N. Taylor passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 7, 2020 at home in Venice, FL. Born in Cumberland, MD. Graduated Lehigh University, became a metallurgical engineer for US Steel. Served in the US Army. Loved the Chesapeake Bay. Became an avid fly fisherman later in life. Loved his family. Married 64 years to his wife, Molly. He is survived by his two sons and three grandchildren with his first great-grandchild on its way.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020
