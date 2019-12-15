|
Trapani , Peter
Feb 2, 1951 - Dec 7, 2019
Pete Trapani, 68, of North Port FL passed away peacefully Saturday December 7, 2019 at home. Pete was born in Bronx, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lucille Trapani, his sister Nancy McCoppin, and his sister-in-law Margaret Trapani.
He was survived by his brother Joseph Trapani, his niece Peggy Ann and Rosemarie LeoGrande, his nephew Joseph Trapani and his wife Theresa and their daughter Jamie Rae, his niece Christine Trojcak and her daughter Gianna. His daughters Jessica Trapani and Angela Trapani, his granddaughter Meah Brennan, his grandson Carter Radford, and his wife Jean (White) Trapani.
Pete was a Marine who served this country in Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW and the Marine Corp League of North Port FL. He also served the city of North Port as a combat line Lieutenant for 23 years with North Port Fire Rescue.
Thank you for your service Pete.
There will be no services held per his wishes. There will be a celebration of life at a later date and time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019