|
|
Deal, Philip
January 21, 1941 - April 1, 2019
Philip L. Deal, 78, of Nokomis, FL, formerly of Taylorville, IL, passed away on April 1, 2019 in Sarasota surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Monna (Malohn) Deal. Philip was born in Taylorville, IL on January 21, 1941 to the late Russell and Eudora (Luster) Deal. He grew up on the family farm, graduating from Taylorville High School and continuing on to the University of Illinois where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Economics. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving honorably overseas in Korea. After his service, he returned home and shortly thereafter, met his future wife, Monna, through mutual friends. The two were wed on March 12, 1967 and they, along with adopted son Richard (Kritzer) Deal, began their lives together. Two more children came along soon after, Jeffrey in 1968 and Tricia in 1970. Philip continued working on the family farm, all the while balancing the many demanding aspects of the farmer's life with family life. Philip and Monna permanently retired to Florida in 2016 after many years of being snow birds. Philip was a man way ahead of his time. A farmer by trade but a visionary by experience. He would visualize a solution to any challenge and solve it himself. Philip was a very practical and exceptionally intelligent man. He was an avid reader and had a passion for aircraft and flight, owning a plane and even building his own ultra-light aircraft. A Master Mason as well as a well respected Shriner, he always put family and friends first. Philip is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Monna (Malohn) Deal of Nokomis, FL, their children Richard Deal and wife Tracy of Springfeld, IL, Jeffrey Deal of Taylorville, IL and Tricia Deal of Venice, FL. Philip was brother to Susan Deal of Prescott, AZ, grandfather to 6 and great-grandfather to 5. Philip is remembered fondly and he will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in memory of Philip to the by going to their website at
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019