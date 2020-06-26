Philip Frommholz
1947 - 2020
Frommholz, Philip
May 30, 1947 - Jun 15, 2020
Philip "Phil the Mover" Frommholz passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 15th at the age of 73. Phil is survived by his wife, Judy, his two children Kalian and Ethan and his stepdaughter, Jackie. While he loved his family, his businesses, his country and his relationships his greatest joy came from being a grandpa to his six grandchildren: Kyler, Kole, Kaden, Elsa, Philip and Eden.
Phil was born in Peekskill, NY and attended Northwood school in Lake Placid, NY where he graduated in 1965. Phil's connection with Northwood School never diminished as he was an active member of the Class of '65 alumni group. Phil went on to join the Air Force and earn his master's degree from Golden Gate University. Already a successful entrepreneur, he moved to Sarasota in 1992 where he opened his 5th candy store. in 1993 he started Phil the Mover and spent the next 27 years moving "friends, not people."
Phil cherished his involvement in many philanthropic groups and organizations. A friend of Bill W. for 38 years, he was honored to be a positive influence, a helping hand and a listening ear to all who needed him. Phil accepted people for who they are and sought ways for them to enrich their own lives.
Phil was a role model and friend to many. He led others by his example, a true inspiration by which to live. A celebration of life in his honor will be held at Suncoast Community Church in Sarasota on Thursday July 30th at 10:00 AM.


Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
