Meyer, Philip S.

11/9/1930 - 07/23/2020

For a loving father

Born Brooklyn, NY

Survived by his two children and grandchildren and wonderful ex wife. His unlimited love for his family was evident until the end. Adored by everyone. His sense of humor, generosity & kindness will be extremely missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him. Funeral services 07/29/20 1:30 pm Sarasota National Cemetery



