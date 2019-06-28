|
|
Walski, Philip
Nov 28, 1951 - June 23, 2019
WALSKI, Philip of Venice, FL passed away on June 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Pauline A. Walski of Venice, FL. A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice, FL, followed by a Graveside Service at Venice Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Tidewell Hospice. To leave the family a special condolence or to share a memory of Philip please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to June 29, 2019