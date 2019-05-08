|
Mitchell, Phillip G.
May 4, 1937 - May 5. 2019
Phillip G. Mitchell, 82, of Venice, Florida , formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, died on May 5. 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on May 12, 2019, at Joseph E. Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40214. Services will be held at 11:00 am on May 13, 2019 at St Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 4335 Hazelwood Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky, 40215. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 12, 2019
