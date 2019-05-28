|
Bray Runyon, Phillis
Dec 14, 1938 - Apr 29, 2019
Phillis B Runyon, age 80, of Venice, FL passed away on April 29, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side. Phillis was born in Canton, Ohio, where she grew up and graduated from Lehman High School. She married Captain David C Bray, USAF, in 1959, and had one daughter, Penelope. After the death of her spouse, she married Dr. Sidney S Runyon, also of Venice. Her main focus in life was to help people. She did this one way or another every day of her life.
Phillis was actively involved in many social and civic groups. She was a charter member of the Red Hats, several bridge clubs, and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Venice. Phillis is preceded in death by her father Ralph Hill, her mother Jesse Hill, and both her husbands. She is survived by her daughter Pennie Bray Domenico, and two grandchildren, Marc and Carli Domenico.
Per her request, no services are being held. She will be forever missed by her family and friends, and God has gained a new angel.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 29, 2019