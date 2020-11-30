1/
Phyllis Johnston
1950 - 2020
Johnston, Phyllis
Apr 6, 1950 - Nov 27, 2020
Phyllis Johnston died at her home in Sarasota, FL on Nov. 27, 2020.
Phyllis was a native of Boston for 50 years and a graduate of Simmons College and Boston University. Her initial business venture was co-founding Senior Bostonian, the city's first independent newspaper for elders. Subsequently, she worked as a strategic communications consultant for more than 30 years, specializing in public policy, constituent development and marketing communications.
Phyllis consulted on numerous ballot question campaigns addressing issues including energy, environmental, healthcare, telecommunications, tort reform and tax proposals across the country. Her work on the constitutional amendment to protect patient access to stem cell research and cures received the 2007 National Grassroots Advocacy Award from the Genetic Policy Institute. Phyllis wrote congressional testimony, as well as technical and consumer publications on a range of topics. An excerpt from her book Sufferin' London was published in the anthology A Matter of Choice. She chronicled her initial battle with inoperable cancer in her book Of Course I Have Cancer, Who Doesn't?
As a volunteer, Phyllis created and executed a promotional program for the Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival that raised awareness of UN Women, an entity working for the empowerment of women. Later, she negotiated a partnership to present Through Women's Eyes at the Sarasota Film Festival. Phyllis also served at a drop-in center for the homeless and the Humane Society of Sarasota.
Phyllis will be remembered for her quick and inventive sense of humor. She was a kind and energetic woman who acted out of deeply felt conviction. For her friends and neighbors, she was the Queen of Christmas, infusing the holiday season with passion, community and her inimitable aesthetic sensibilities. Phyllis is survived by her steadfast triumvirate and Ben Tucker, her devoted husband of 36 years. They were ideally matched in their intellectual curiosity, their passion for lively debate, their unbounded generosity and their zest for travel. Ben was the meticulous planner, while Phyllis injects their adventures with her sense of style and enthusiasm for experiencing new people and cultures.
Donations in Phyllis Johnston's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th Street, Sarasota, FL 34237. Website: hssc.org

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
