Joseph, Phyllis
Aug. 14, 1934 - Sep. 18, 2019
Phyllis Joseph of Sarasota passed away September 18, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on August 14, 1934 in Talladega, Alabama the daughter of Ted and Lillian Harris and grew up in Trenton, Michigan. An accomplished student and life-long learner, she was her high school's valedictorian and was the first from her family to go to college, attending Albion College in Michigan. She also completed Masters Degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of South Florida. While attending University of Michigan, she met her future husband, Dr. Sydney Joseph, and they married in 1958. They raised four children together and relocated from Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1958 to Sarasota in 1974 to escape the cold Michigan winters. She enjoyed playing tennis, being a speech therapist, exploring the great outdoors, and spending time with friends and family. An early adopter of healthy eating, she was known for being open to new ideas and learning about other cultures.
She is survived by her four children, Laurie Joseph, Tamara Joseph, Aaron Joseph, and Ted Joseph, eight grandchildren, and her sister Mary Alice Pierce. She was preceded in passing by her husband (Sydney) and her brother Bill Harris.
The funeral service will be held at Beth Sholom Cemetery at 901 Circus Blvd., Sarasota on Friday, September 20 at 12pm.
Hebrew Memorial Funeral Services, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019