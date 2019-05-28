|
|
Burden, Prentis W.
8/30/1932 - 5/19/2019
P. W. Burden, 86, of Sarasota, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 19th in Silver Spring, MD following a difficult recovery from hip surgery.
Born in Pendleton County, KY, he was a Korean War Veteran (PFC US Army, '47-'52), and later went on to become an entrepreneur in the hotel industry.
He is preceded in death by brothers Albert, James, and William, late wife Shirley, and son Randy. He is survived by his wife Priscilla; sister Jean (Bobby); sons Jeff (Chris), Russell (Sherri), Greg (Joanne), Rick (Cindy), and John (Trisha); daughters Pam (Susan), Heidi (Sean), and Melody (Mike); grandchildren Emily (Jake), Morgan (Frankie), Jasmine, Rachael (Will), Christine (Chris), Elise, Emeline, Tucker, Josephine, and Jason; as well as five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many loving relatives and friends.
In his retirement, he was an avid golfer and a member of Venice Senior Softball for the past 36 years, where he served on the Board of Directors and managed several teams. He had a love for baseball, and enjoyed rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals sports teams, and was a Friend of Bill for 49 years. His witty sense of humor, zest for life, and unconditional love for his family will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered.
Full Military service to be held on Thursday, May 30th at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery on State Road 72. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Venice Senior Softball.
Published in Herald Tribune on May 28, 2019