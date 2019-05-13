|
|
|
Skinner, Preston H.
April 23, 1921 - May 12, 2019
Preston H. Skinner, 98, of Nokomis, Florida, died on May 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Avenue South in Venice. Services will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at First Church of God South Venice, 351 Orange Road in Venice. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2019
