Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
First Church of God South Venice
351 Orange Road
Venice, FL
Preston H. Skinner

1921 - 2019
Preston H. Skinner Obituary
Skinner, Preston H.
April 23, 1921 - May 12, 2019
Preston H. Skinner, 98, of Nokomis, Florida, died on May 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Avenue South in Venice. Services will be held at 10:30AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at First Church of God South Venice, 351 Orange Road in Venice. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2019
