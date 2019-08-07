|
|
|
Jackson, Priscilla
Jan 12, 1955 - Aug 4, 2019
Priscilla Jackson, 64, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Aug 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on August 9, 2019, at St. Johns First Institutional Church, 1108 29th Street East Palmetto, Florida 34221. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on August 10, 2019 at St. Johns First Institutional Church, 1108 29th Street East Palmetto, Florida 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th Street West Bradenton, Florida 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019