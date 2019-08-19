|
Middleton, Priscilla
Oct 23, 1946 - Aug 7, 2019
Priscilla Jane Middleton, 72, of Sarasota, FL, passed away August 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:30pm - 7:30pm, on August 24, 2019, at Sunset Pavillion at Siesta Key Beach.
Priscilla was born in Moline, IL, October 23, 1946, the daughter of J.M. "Pete" and Eleanor (Dailey) Hanson. Priscilla worked as a substance abuse counselor, as well as a teacher for 40 years. Priscilla was known for her big heart, compassionate spirit, and fun-loving presence.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Peter Wyatt, her long-time companion Michael Walling, along with many nieces, nephews, close friends, and family. She was preceded in death by her loving family: Her parents, brother Jay M. Hanson, and sister Kathleen M. Hanson.
