Queen Ousley

Ousley, Queen

Nov 18, 1933 - Jul 29, 2020

Queen Esther Ousley, 86, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on July 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri. Aug. 7, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be 11:00am on Sat., Aug. 8, 2020 at Mt. Olive M,B. Church, 507 21st Street, Palmetto, FL. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Queen leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Billie Jo Thomas, Dorthy Ousley, Linda Johnson, Lelia McRae, Penny Ousley, Jennifer Ousley, and Tara Ousley; sons, Benny Johnson and Jack Ousley; brother, David Johnson; sisters, Liza Flucker and Helen Harrington.



