Climie, Quentin Thomas
Feb 6, 1945 - Jan 20, 2020
After a long, courageous life defying the odds, Quentin "Tom" Climie passed away at Venice Regional on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 74.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda. They were married in Venice, FL on August 17, 1974.
Tom is lovingly remembered by his wife, Linda, his daughter and her husband, Christy and Marcus Gilfert, his grandchildren, Tommy and Amaleigh Gilfert, his brother and sister-law, Kurt and Lynn Climie, his brother-in-law, Ron Bonville, and his sister-in-law and her husband, Janice and Nick Kruger. His family and friends will miss his strong will, fighting spirit, mischievous smile, quick wit, bright blue eyes, kindness and love.
Tom was born in Alpena, MI on February 6, 1945. He graduated from Alpena High School in 1963, earned his Associate in Arts degree from Alpena Community College in 1965 and attended Western Michigan University. He was a retiree from the Sarasota Herald Tribune/The New York Times and enjoyed his many years or work as a printer/composer.
Tom enjoyed bowling, watching sports, and spending time with his family.
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart." – Helen Keller
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020