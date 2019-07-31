|
White,
Quintin "Quenton"
Feb. 17, 1960 - Jul. 24, 2019
Quintin White, 59, of Sarasota, FL passed away on July 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri, Aug.2, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 at Bethel C.M.E. Church. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: sister, Claraessa Williams McCary; brothers, Wilbur Charles White Jr., Wendell White and Benjamin White.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019