Jones, R. Earle

Feb. 1, 1948 - Jul. 14, 2019

On Sunday, July 14, 2019, after a long and valiant fight with cancer our beloved Earle passed quietly and peacefully at home into the presence of our Lord, with his loving wife and cousin Don by his side.

Earle graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and earned his Master's Degree from National Louis University. He was an educator and coach at Riverview High School; teaching Biology, Anatomy and Physiology for 27 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Frances Jones and brother, Robert. Earle is survived by his wife, Terri L. Reisz; son, Jonathan McPherson and mother-in-law, Dorothy Beppler.

Earle loved the water and was an avid fisherman and outdoors man. He backpacked through Alaska and enjoyed fishing excursions throughout Costa Rica and the U.S. He volunteered several months in Peru at a children's orphanage.

Earle will be remembered for his contagious smile, kind heart, gentle ways and his innate sense of humor... always finding the positive in people and life in general.

Thank you to all family, friends and neighbors who supported and prayed for Earle. A special thank you to Dr. Chu and staff at Florida Cancer Specialists, Dr. Joseph Larkin, Jr. and TideWell Hospice.

Memorial donations accepted to Missionaries of Charity, 1617 Versailles Rd., Lexington, KY 40504, Attn: Sister Janita. Published in Herald Tribune from July 18 to July 21, 2019