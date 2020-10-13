1/1
Rachel Aloisio
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aloisio, Rachel
Jan 15, 1935 - Oct 11, 2020
Rachel Aloisio, age 85 was born Jan 15, 1935 in Tel Aviv, Palestine. She came to the United States in 1944. Rae started working for Palmer Banks and continued in banking until her retirement in the early 2000's. After retirement she traveled the world seeing places like Australia, the Amazon, all of Europe and spent time in Israel with family. Rae made the best soups, was very active in church and loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hilda Unger. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Wilder and husband Alan of Silver Springs MD. Son Thomas Alosio and wife Susan of Johnstown, PA. Son Anthony Aloisio and wife Jane of Marietta, GA. Grandchildren: Michael Aloisio of Johnstown, PA, Gina Platzer and husband James of Johnstown, PA, Nick Aloisio and wife Rachel of Atlanta, GA, Nate Aloisio of Marietta, GA. Great-Grandchildren: Rebekah Platzer and Bryce Platzer.
There will be a private burial Tuesday October 20th and a celebration of life in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Bible Chapel in Sarasota, Fl.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved