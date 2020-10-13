Aloisio, Rachel
Jan 15, 1935 - Oct 11, 2020
Rachel Aloisio, age 85 was born Jan 15, 1935 in Tel Aviv, Palestine. She came to the United States in 1944. Rae started working for Palmer Banks and continued in banking until her retirement in the early 2000's. After retirement she traveled the world seeing places like Australia, the Amazon, all of Europe and spent time in Israel with family. Rae made the best soups, was very active in church and loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hilda Unger. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Wilder and husband Alan of Silver Springs MD. Son Thomas Alosio and wife Susan of Johnstown, PA. Son Anthony Aloisio and wife Jane of Marietta, GA. Grandchildren: Michael Aloisio of Johnstown, PA, Gina Platzer and husband James of Johnstown, PA, Nick Aloisio and wife Rachel of Atlanta, GA, Nate Aloisio of Marietta, GA. Great-Grandchildren: Rebekah Platzer and Bryce Platzer.
There will be a private burial Tuesday October 20th and a celebration of life in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Bible Chapel in Sarasota, Fl.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com
