Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Rachel M. Fleeman

Rachel M. Fleeman Obituary
Fleeman, Rachel M.
Sep 3, 1922 - Aug 16, 2019
Rachel M. Fleeman, 96, of Sarasota went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 16, 2019. "Nothing can separate us from love of God" Romans 8:39, her favorite Bible verse.
She is survived by her son, William K. Fleeman (Brenda); grandsons, Mark Whaley (Addie) and Scott Fleeman (Erin); great granddaughters, Analynn, Ashlynn and Briley; sister, Rose McQuay and many nieces and nephews. Rachel is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William W. Fleeman Jr., whom she married on November 28, 1947 at First Baptist Church, Sarasota.
She owned G and F Beauty Salon at Five Points, downtown Sarasota for many years. Rachel was a great cook, gardener and loved to cruise and travel.
Our many thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Ashton Place Assisted Living, where she lived for the last year.
A memorial service will begin at 11 am on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1661 Main St., Sarasota, FL 34236. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TideWell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or to First Baptist Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Remember
